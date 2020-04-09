Raul Jimenez: Wolves can finish in the top four when Premier League restarts
Last Updated: 09/04/20 8:38am
Raul Jimenez is confident Wolves can mount a top-four challenge when the Premier League season resumes.
Wolves are in sixth place in the standings for the division, in which no games have been played since March 9 following the suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.
There is a five-point gap between Jimenez's side and Chelsea in fourth place but the striker is confident he and his team-mates can bridge that gap when play resumes.
"It's big for a team that was promoted [two years ago] and this is only our second season in the Premier League," he said. "We know that we can do it.
"We can fight for it and I don't think we're going to be disappointed if we don't do it but now that we see that we can do it.
"It's incredible to be part of this team, part of this family, we are all working hard to achieve our goal and I'm really enjoying playing with my team-mates.
"Every one of us adds his little piece to what we are doing. I was really enjoying the season, I know it's not finished yet and we know that we have to keep fighting for the places that we want."