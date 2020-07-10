Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd midfielder named Premier League player of the month for June

Bruno Fernandes has been a key figure in Manchester United's 17-game unbeaten run

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month for June.

The Portugal playmaker has been an integral figure in United's strong recent form, which culminated in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday night as they became the first team in Premier League history to win four successive games by a margin of three or more goals.

It also extended the side's unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions, with Fernandes playing a key role throughout that sequence of results.

Since February 1, Fernandes has been involved in 13 goals for United - more than any other player during that period - and in June he scored three times as his team returned to action after the coronavirus suspension in superb form.

United's win at Villa Park moved them to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City, who they face on the final day of the season, as they target Champions League qualification for next season.

Wolves' Nuno named Premier League manager of the month

Nuno Espirito Santo has been named manager of the month for June

Nuno Espirito Santo has been named the Premier League manager of the month for June after he guided Wolves to three successive wins following last month's restart.

Wolves boosted their bid for a second consecutive season of European football with victories against West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa, without conceding a goal, upon the resumption of the league programme.

Nuno beat fellow nominees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce, who all also went unbeaten during June and in March, with those results prior to the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic in account.

In March, Nuno oversaw a 3-2 victory at Tottenham before a goalless draw against Brighton at Molineux.

However, back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Sheffield United in July have left the club seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester in the race for Champions League qualification.

Nuno, who adds to his award from September 2018, is the fourth Premier League manager to receive the honour this season after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea's Frank Lampard and Burnley counterpart Sean Dyche.