Conor Coady and Wolves in long-term contract talks

Wolves are in talks with their club captain Conor Coady over a new long-term contract ahead of their showdown with Fulham, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Coady made his England debut against Denmark earlier this month and has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo over the past two seasons, making more than 100 appearances as Wolves claimed two consecutive seventh-place finishes.

The 27-year-old arrived at Molineux from Huddersfield five years ago and has appeared in all four of Wolves' opening fixtures this season - including the win over Sheffield United as well as defeats to West Ham, Manchester City and the Carabao Cup exit to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports last year, Coady, who is currently under contract until 2023, revealed that he wanted to stay at Wolves "for a very long time".

"My kids have grown up Wolves fans and they will be Wolves fans now," he said in December 2019.

"My wife brings them to the games and they know every song. All they have known is their dad playing for Wolves. It has been a massive chunk of our lives.

"That's how it's going to be now because I want to play for Wolves for a very long time. It is a brilliant club."

