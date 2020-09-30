Conor Coady and Wolves in long-term contract talks

Watch Wolves vs Fulham live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday with kick-off at 2pm

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 30 September 2020 15:39, UK

Conor Coady
Image: Conor Coady has helped Wolves achieve back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League

Wolves are in talks with their club captain Conor Coady over a new long-term contract ahead of their showdown with Fulham, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Coady made his England debut against Denmark earlier this month and has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo over the past two seasons, making more than 100 appearances as Wolves claimed two consecutive seventh-place finishes.

The 27-year-old arrived at Molineux from Huddersfield five years ago and has appeared in all four of Wolves' opening fixtures this season - including the win over Sheffield United as well as defeats to West Ham, Manchester City and the Carabao Cup exit to Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

preview image 0:53
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says his team must reflect and improve in a number of areas

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports last year, Coady, who is currently under contract until 2023, revealed that he wanted to stay at Wolves "for a very long time".

"My kids have grown up Wolves fans and they will be Wolves fans now," he said in December 2019.

Trending

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass

Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.

"My wife brings them to the games and they know every song. All they have known is their dad playing for Wolves. It has been a massive chunk of our lives.

"That's how it's going to be now because I want to play for Wolves for a very long time. It is a brilliant club."

Also See:

West Ham v Wolves highlights 2:59
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Wolves

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre