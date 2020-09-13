Nuno Espirito Santo signs new three-year Wolves deal

Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the last eight of the Europa League last season

Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year deal as head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and reached the Europa League quarter finals - a performance for which the Portuguese has been rewarded with a new contract at Molineux until 2023.

Nuno's men begin their new season against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on this week's Monday Night Football (6pm kick-off), and the coach is relishing the prospect of challenging the top six after a busy close season of recruitment which saw the club break their transfer record to sign Fabio Silva from Porto for £35m.

"It's something normal in football," he said. "It happens in all the seasons. It happened since we arrived from the Championship. The players that started with us, Danny Batth was the captain of the club. He was with us in the beginning, we don't forget about all the people involved in these three seasons of hard work and success, especially the way the fans have enjoyed it.

Wolves broke their transfer record to bring in Fabio Silva from Porto for £35m earlier this month

"A lot of people have been here, a lot of people have come in. Things have changed, the team has evolved, has grown, the squad, it's normal. After that, it's situations that happen in football. Players go to different clubs because they need to, some of them want to, but there are some people who will never be forgotten.

"When new players come in, it's the expectation of trying to help those players become better so they can help the team and grow, because the club is growing, the project is moving forward step by step, each day with the same ambition of becoming a big, big club.

"Now, for example, if our players go to big, big clubs in the Premier League, it's a sign that they have been working good and hard, so they look at options to become players of top six teams. Let's look at us and what we know is that what we did in the past can only show us the way to the future. Like a pack."

Wolves have brought in defender Fernando Marcal on a two-year deal from Lyon

If Wolves' epic season, one that lasted well over a year, feels like it only just finished, that is because it did. They resume away to Sheffield United on September 14 less than five weeks after their Europa League adventure finally came to an end against Sevilla.

The expectation was that a repeat of Wolves' seventh-place finish would prove too much for Nuno Espirito Santo's small squad given their European commitments but the players managed to conjure up that repeat as well as reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

In fact, a point on the final day of the Premier League would have been enough for sixth and European qualification once more. Instead, Arsenal's FA Cup win has left them out of Europe altogether, with question marks over whether momentum can be maintained.

