Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves recall midfielder from Swansea loan spell

Wolves have recalled Morgan Gibbs-White from his loan at Swansea.
The midfielder will now compete for a place in Nuno Espirito Santo's injury-hit squad and is eligible for Friday's FA Cup visit of Crystal Palace.
Gibbs-White made six appearances for the Sky Bet Championship Swans, scoring once, after battling a foot injury while in Wales.
"The youngster impressed during the first half of the campaign with the Championship side and now re-joins Nuno Espirito Santo's first-team squad at Compton Park," a Wolves statement read.
"The Wolves academy graduate scored once and assisted another during an unbeaten opening four matches for the Swans, before injury disrupted his time in Wales.
Trending
- Rooney and entire Derby first team set to miss FA Cup tie
- Wijnaldum and Liverpool reach contract stalemate
- Time for Ole to turn potential into major prizes?
- Vickery: Man Utd 'locked in for real-deal Caicedo'
- The £150m man? Rashford tops most-valuable list
- A forgotten heavyweight king must now fight?
- Ozil representatives in Fenerbahce, DC United talks
- PL winter winners and losers
- Ole: Klopp's penalty point may be to influence refs
- Stanislas calls for action after 'disgusting' racial abuse
"After returning from a foot injury on Saturday, the 20-year-old will now return to Wolverhampton for the second half of the season."
Gibbs-White returns to Molineux as Wolves battle a number of injuries. Leander Dendoncker has been out for almost a month with a knee injury, although has returned to training.
Daniel Podence could be sidelined for a number of weeks with a calf problem while Willy Boly has been missing since the middle of December with a hamstring issue.
Jonny (knee) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) are long-term absentees.
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.