Premier League clubs ranked for waiting time since last major trophy

Tottenham host Brentford in the Carabao Cup semi-final, live on Sky Sports this Tuesday - but how long has it been since your club won a major trophy?

The Championship underdogs are hunting their first ever major silverware, while Jose Mourinho is looking to end Spurs' 13-year hiatus without a trophy. So which top-flight trophy cabinets have been locked the longest?

Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...

*Excludes Charity/ Community Shield, Intertoto Cup and Full Members' Cup

20. Arsenal (157 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, August 1, 2020

19. Liverpool (194 days)

Last major trophy: Premier League, Thursday, June 25, 2020

18. Man City (310 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, March 1, 2020

17. Chelsea (1 year, 7 months, 7 days)

Last major trophy: Europa League, Wednesday, May 29, 2019

16. Man Utd (3 years, 7 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: Europa League, Wednesday, May 24, 2017

15. Leicester (4 years, 8 months, 3 days)

Last major trophy: Premier League, Monday, May 2, 2016

14. Tottenham (12 years, 10 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, February 24, 2008

13. Aston Villa (24 years, 9 months, 12 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Sunday, March 24, 1996

12. Everton (25 years, 7 months, 16 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 20, 1995

11. Leeds (28 years, 8 months, 10 days)

Last major trophy: Division One, Sunday, April 26, 1992

10. West Ham (40 years, 7 months, 26 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 10, 1980

9. Wolves (40 years, 9 months, 21 days)

Last major trophy: League Cup, Saturday, March 15, 1980

8. Southampton (44 years, 8 months, 4 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 1, 1976

7. Newcastle (51 years, 7 months, 7 days)

Last major trophy: Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, Thursday, May 29, 1969

6. West Brom (52 years, 7 months, 18 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, May 18, 1968

5. Burnley (60 years, 8 months, 3 days)

Last major trophy: Division One, Monday, May 2, 1960

4. Sheffield Utd (95 years, 8 months, 11 days)

Last major trophy: FA Cup, Saturday, April 25, 1925

1- Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham (still waiting)

Last major trophy: Never