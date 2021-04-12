Pedro Neto: Wolves forward to miss rest of Premier League season after sustaining knee injury

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering an injury to his knee, while midfielder Ruben Neves has tested positive for coronavirus.

Neto was withdrawn in the first half of Wolves' 1-0 win at Fulham on Friday night, before being assessed over the weekend.

A club statement read: "Pedro Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella (knee cap) during the match against Fulham and, following a review with a knee specialist in London at the weekend, surgery has been planned for later this week.

"Unfortunately, he is not expected to return to play until next season.

On Neves, the statement added: "Ruben Neves has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating in line with government guidance."

