Hwang Hee-chan: Wolves sign forward from RB Leipzig on season-long loan with option to buy

Wolves have signed Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The South Korea international forward flew into Birmingham Airport by private jet on Sunday morning to complete his medical.

Wolves have the option to buy Hwang for around £13m next summer.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side Leipzig after moving from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, where he found the net 45 times in 126 matches.

I'm afraid we've got to put a ⏸ on our matchday coverage for the following annoucement...#WelcomeHwang



🇰🇷✍️ pic.twitter.com/LmgbQCMh41 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 29, 2021

Hwang, who is contracted at Leipzig until 2025, has scored six goals in 37 games for South Korea and was part of their 2018 World Cup squad.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: "Hwang's a player we've watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg.

"He's got a lot of talent and is very versatile - he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide. He had a fantastic goal-scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

Image: Hwang has scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig

"He's got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup. He's got a lot of pace, power and strength - he's probably a little bit different to what we've got, and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad.

"Ultimately, we felt it was an area where competition is important, so when somebody becomes available on loan, with his quality and experience, and he has a desire to come, it becomes an exciting opportunity - we're certain he's going to add quality to the group."

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.