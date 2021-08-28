Wolves transfer news: Hwang Hee-chan close to joining from RB Leipzig

Wolves are close to completing a deal to sign RB Leipzig's Hwang Hee-chan and the forward has arrived in the West Midlands for his medical.

The South Korean flew into Birmingham Airport by private jet on Sunday morning and is at the Wolves training ground to complete an initial loan.

The season-long deal will include an option to buy in the region of £13m next summer.

Hee-chan is expected to be present in the stands at Molineux for Wolves' game with Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in 29 appearances for Bundesliga side Leipzig since moving from sister club Red Bull Salzburg, where he notched 45 in 126 matches.

Hwang, who is contracted at Leipzig until 2025, has scored six goals in 37 games for South Korea.

Wolves are yet to score in their opening two Premier League games of the season ahead of their clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Meanwhile, Wolves are interested in Lille's Sven Botman as they search for a new central defender before the deadline, but they face strong competition from Sevilla.

