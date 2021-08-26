Transfer news: Wolves interested in centre-back Sven Botman as Duje Caleta-Car alternative but face competition from Sevilla

Wolves are interested in Lille's Sven Botman as they search for a new central defender before the deadline, but they face strong competition from Sevilla.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday the Midlands club have been in talks for Duje Caleta-Car, but the player wants to continue playing European football if he is to leave Marseille this summer.

It will be a tough task to convince the Croatian to move to Molineux, so Botman is an alternative option Wolves are looking at.

However Sevilla are also very interested in making the Dutchman their successor to Jules Kounde.

Kounde is Chelsea's primary defensive target and talks are expected to progress once Kurt Zouma has completed his proposed move to West Ham, which is close.

Sevilla can offer Botman Champions League football and competition for a place in the top four in La Liga, although Botman is also interested in playing in the Premier League.

Lille want to keep Botman and he still has four years left to run on the five-year deal he signed from Ajax last summer - so he will not be available on the cheap.

Image: Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car is also a target for Wolves in the final week of the window

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Lille financially and Sky Sports News has been told that, should a team come in with a similar offer to the £27m they earned for Gabriel, Lille could give it genuine consideration.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this summer that Botman was one of Atalanta's top targets to replace Cristian Romero, who joined Tottenham, but the Italian club opted for Juventus' Merih Demiral instead.

Top Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all tracked Botman but are not yet convinced he is ready for their level after just one full season of regular top-flight football in France.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Newcastle have all made inquiries this calendar year but Wolves have come in late in the window, whereas Sevilla made their interest known some time ago.

Botman was superb for head coach Christophe Galtier last term, making 37 appearances as Lille won the Ligue 1 title over Paris Saint-Germain, plus eight more impressive displays in the Europa League, before starring for the Netherlands' U21s at the European Championships last month.

