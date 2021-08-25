Wolves interested in Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car

Wolves are interested in Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car but face an uphill task to convince the player to join them.

The Croatia international wants to keep playing in European competition if he is to leave the French club this summer.

Marseille need to sell players to offset the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic and are said to be willing to sell for a fee in the region of £17m (€20m).

Wolves want to sign another centre-back before the deadline and could intensify their pursuit of Caleta-Car if they are given any new encouragement from the player or Marseille.

The 24-year-old has also been on West Ham's list of targets - but they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea - David Moyes's primary target.

Caleta-Car joined Marseille from Red Bull Salzburg three years ago and has since established himself in the Croatia side, starting their last-16 defeat to Spain at Euro 2020.

He has scored three goals and made two assists in almost 100 appearances for Marseille, where he still has two years remaining on his contract.

Wolves, Watford interested in Yokuslu

Wolves and Watford are interested in signing Celta Vigo's Okay Yokuslu.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Watford are preparing to make a bid for the Turkey international.

Yokuslu is said to be valued by the Spanish club in the region of just £5m and is keen to return to the Premier League.

He impressed on loan at West Brom last season despite their relegation, making 16 appearances in all competitions.

