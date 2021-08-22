Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Harry Kane returns to action as Dele Alli penalty sees Spurs edge past Wolves

Harry Kane returned to Tottenham action as Dele Alli's early penalty saw them edge past Wolves 1-0, with the hosts once again suffering from a lack of final product.

All eyes were on the teamsheet at 1pm, where Nuno Espirito Santo had named Kane on the bench for the first time since his delayed return to Spurs after Euro 2020.

The striker's future remains very much undecided with nine days left of the summer transfer window, but came on as a 72nd-minute substitute. The away fans sang 'Harry Kane, he's one of our own' as he replaced Heung-Min Son.

Alli's ninth-minute penalty proved to be the decisive goal, the midfielder firing his spot-kick into the bottom corner after he had been brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Image: Harry Kane came on as a second-half substitute to make his return for Tottenham against Wolves

But Wolves dominated much of the game, spurred on by a boisterous Molineux crowd, and will feel aggrieved to have not been awarded their own penalty soon after as Olivier Skipp bundled Nelson Semedo to the floor.

However, as was the story under Nuno last season, Wolves suffered from a lack of final product with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore both going close in a string of efforts as they lost a second successive game 1-0.

Tottenham maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season, with Hugo Lloris marking his 300th Premier League appearance for Spurs with a clean sheet.

More to follow...

What's next?

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United Sunday 29th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Both teams play in midweek - Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup, while Tottenham play the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.

Wolves are back on Super Sunday next weekend when they welcome Manchester United to Molineux; kick-off 4.30pm. Tottenham also play on Sunday, travelling to Watford; kick-off 2pm.