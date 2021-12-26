Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match on December 28 postponed due to Covid-19 and injuries

It's the second festive postponement for Wolves after their Boxing Day game against Watford was also called off due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the Watford camp.

Sunday 26 December 2021 19:46, UK

As well as the coronavirus outbreak, Wolves also currently have a number of players sidelined with injury
Wolves' game away to Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed due to a number of coronavirus cases and injuries in Bruno Lage's squad.

Alongside the outbreak, Wolves currently have a number of players injured - including Hwang Hee-chan, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Willy Boly as well as longer-term absentees Pedro Neto, Jonny Castro Otto and Yerson Mosquera.

With this in mind, the Premier League have agreed to Wolves' request to have the match called off.

Wolves' next scheduled match is now the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on January 3.

Arsenal vs Wolves is the second midweek Premier League fixture to be postponed, following the announcement Leeds vs Aston Villa would be called off.

