Wolves: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Wolves will kick off their 2022/23 Premier League season with a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United before hosting promoted Fulham at Molineux.

Bruno Lage's side, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, then travel to Spurs, before hosting Newcastle and finish five matches in August away at Bournemouth.

Wolves face Arsenal at home on November 12 before the 2022/23 season breaks for the Qatar World Cup and they return to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Goodison Park against Everton.

They finish the season against the same two teams, at home to Everton on May 20 before the final match of the season at the Emirates against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

06: Leeds United (a)

13: Fulham (h)

20: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

27: Newcastle United (h)

30: Bournemouth (a)

September

03: Southampton (h)

10: Liverpool (a)

17: Manchester City (h)

October

01: West Ham (a)

08: Chelsea (a)

15: Nottingham Forest (h)

18: Crystal Palace (a)

22: Leicester City (h)

29: Brentford (a)

November

05: Brighton (h)

12: Arsenal (h)

December

26: Everton (a)

31: Manchester United (h)

January

02: Aston Villa (a)

14: West Ham United (h)

21: Manchester City (a)

February

04: Liverpool (h)

11: Southampton (a)

18: Bournemouth (h)

25: Fulham (a)

March

04: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

11: Newcastle United (a)

18: Leeds United (h)

April

01: Nottingham Forest (a)

08: Chelsea (h)

15: Brentford (h)

22: Leicester City (a)

25: Crystal Palace (h)

29: Brighton (a)

May

06: Aston Villa (h)

13: Manchester United (a)

20: Everton (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.