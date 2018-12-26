Nathan Redmond improvement no surprise, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

0:46 Southampton's new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals what he told Nathan Redmond to spark the winger's recent run of good form. Southampton's new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals what he told Nathan Redmond to spark the winger's recent run of good form.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Nathan Redmond's recent good form is a result of extra work he is doing for his team-mates.

Redmond opened the scoring as the Saints ran out 3-1 winners away to Huddersfield on Saturday, earning Hasenhuttl back-to-wins following last week's home victory over Arsenal.

The Southampton boss says he expected to see an improvement in the 24-year-old who now has a goal and assist in his last two appearances.

"Before I came here he had one assist and no goal, but now in his last two game he has one assist and one goal. This is what I expect from such a player," he said.

"He has real quality, when he works like he did in the last two games it is not surprising that he will score more because he deserves to. This is what I told him - at first work for the team and then you will get more chances. When he is in play he has real quality."

Hasenhuttl is hoping his side can carry over the momentum gained from their last two wins into their upcoming homes game against West Ham and Manchester City.

"It would be the next difficult challenge for us but to play two times at home now helps us a lot although the opponents are very strong - West Ham and then Manchester City," he said.

"Our team is now coming with two wins which helps us a lot I think. We know that we should be as passionate, concentrated and uncompromised as we were in our last two games. If we do so we have a big chance to take a win against West Ham or Man City, why not?"

Despite their recent turnaround in fortunes, Hassenhuttl says he is not setting his team any long-term targets for the remainder of the season.

"In this moment we try to give ourselves smaller targets that we can reach everyday and every match," he added.

"It's about winning the ball, making this step or making the right decision. If you make all of these steps then wins, a final position in the table will come on its own. That's the way we want to go. Make smaller targets and then step by step developing."

Southampton host West Ham on December 27, live on Sky Sports, where a win could see them climb to as high as 14th in the Premier League table.