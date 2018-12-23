WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

4:54 A Round-up of all the best Premier League action from Saturday including Crystal Palace's shock win at Manchester City and Manchester Utd scoring five past Cardiff City. A Round-up of all the best Premier League action from Saturday including Crystal Palace's shock win at Manchester City and Manchester Utd scoring five past Cardiff City.

Watch goals from the Premier League as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City, Leicester shocked Chelsea, and Manchester United thrashed Cardiff.

There were also weekend wins for Arsenal, Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Liverpool, while Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at St James' Park.

Saturday

Manchester United started life without Jose Mourinho with a stylish and energetic display under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they thrashed Cardiff 5-1.

2:59

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad to stun the champions and leave Pep Guardiola's side four points behind leaders Liverpool at Christmas.

2:56

Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester produced an impressive display to shock Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

2:58

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.

2:55

David Brooks struck twice as Bournemouth eased to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.

2:12

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park by a Fulham side that kept their first clean sheet of the season.

2:58

Michael Obafemi's first goal for Southampton put the seal on a 3-1 victory at Huddersfield, earning new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl back-to-back wins.

2:59

Watford moved up to sixth in the Premier League as goals from Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu secured a 2-0 win at West Ham.

2:56

Friday

Liverpool are guaranteed to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after extending their lead at the summit with a 2-0 win at Wolves.