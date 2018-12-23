WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games so far
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 22/12/18 11:40pm
Watch goals from the Premier League as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City, Leicester shocked Chelsea, and Manchester United thrashed Cardiff.
There were also weekend wins for Arsenal, Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Liverpool, while Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham at St James' Park.
Saturday
Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United
Manchester United started life without Jose Mourinho with a stylish and energetic display under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they thrashed Cardiff 5-1.
Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad to stun the champions and leave Pep Guardiola's side four points behind leaders Liverpool at Christmas.
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester
Jamie Vardy scored the winner as Leicester produced an impressive display to shock Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.
Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton
David Brooks struck twice as Bournemouth eased to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.
Newcastle 0-0 Fulham
Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw at St James' Park by a Fulham side that kept their first clean sheet of the season.
Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton
Michael Obafemi's first goal for Southampton put the seal on a 3-1 victory at Huddersfield, earning new manager Ralph Hasenhuttl back-to-back wins.
West Ham 0-2 Watford
Watford moved up to sixth in the Premier League as goals from Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu secured a 2-0 win at West Ham.
Friday
Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool are guaranteed to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after extending their lead at the summit with a 2-0 win at Wolves.