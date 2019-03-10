Southampton investigate alleged anti-Semitic chanting during Tottenham game

Southampton are looking into a claim of anti-Semitic chanting during Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham at St Mary’s, Sky Sports News understands.

The club will be speaking to stewards on duty during the match to establish exactly what happened before deciding the appropriate course of action.

The investigation follows a report from a fan who heard abuse in the Kingsland Stand at St Mary's targeting Tottenham players and supporters.

Tottenham recently said only a total clampdown on anti-Semitism would make them reassess club standards on their fans chanting a term for Jewish people which some find offensive.