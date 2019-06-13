Southampton fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Southampton will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign away at Burnley.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, who finished 16th last term, kick off at Turf Moor on Saturday, August 10, before facing Liverpool in their first home game.

They host south-coast rivals Bournemouth in September, with the return fixture on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

Boxing Day brings a trip to Chelsea, while Tottenham visit St Mary's on New Year's Day and home games against Burnley and Aston Villa face either side of the Premier League's fist winter break in February.

Saints finish with a home game against Sheffield United on May 17.

August

10: Burnley (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

24: Brighton (a)

31: Man Utd (h)

September

14: Sheff Utd (a)

21: Bournemouth (h)

28: Tottenham (a)

October

5: Chelsea (h)

19: Wolves (a)

26: Leicester (h)

November

2: Man City (a)

9: Everton (h)

23: Arsenal (a)

30: Watford (h)

December

4: Norwich (h)

7: Newcastle (a)

14: West Ham (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

26: Chelsea (a)

28: Crystal Palace (h)

January

1: Tottenham (h)

11: Leicester (a)

18: Wolves (h)

22: Crystal Palace (a)

February

1: Liverpool (a)

8: Burnley (h)

22: Aston Villa (h)

29: West Ham (a)

March

7: Newcastle (h)

14: Norwich (a)

21: Arsenal (h)

April

4: Watford (a)

11: Man City (h)

18: Everton (a)

25: Man Utd (a)

May

2: Brighton (h)

9: Bournemouth (a)

17: Sheff Utd (h)

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

Take Your Seat for more live Premier League games than ever before. To upgrade ahead of the new season, click here