Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton have been working on key areas during international break

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes the international break has helped him to refocus a side that lost three consecutive Premier League matches.

The Saints lost 3-1 at home to south coast rivals Bournemouth on September 20, followed by a 2-1 defeat away to Tottenham and a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea at St Mary's.

Saturday sees them face a tough trip to Molineux to take on Wolves but Hasenhuttl feels Southampton have benefited from being able to work with the majority of their squad over the last fortnight.

0:45 Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says the departure of director of football operations Ross Wilson is a loss - but has wished him luck in his new job at Rangers Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says the departure of director of football operations Ross Wilson is a loss - but has wished him luck in his new job at Rangers

"The good thing was we had a lot of players here and not too many away on international duty over the two weeks," he said.

"That gave me the chance to work on a few weaknesses in our game that we have seen in our last two games.

"Against the big teams, they show you immediately the lack of quality you have in some situations of your game.

"The biggest issue we have had is after losing the ball, the transition to defence was not quick enough and not committed enough and that's the reason why we conceded more goals than normal."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Wolves have picked up seven points from their last three league matches - including a 2-0 victory away to defending champions Manchester City that made all the sporting headlines - and Hasenhuttl is well aware of the threat they pose.

"They are a well-organised team, one that has its strength in counter-attacks," he added.

"They showed how well-organised the defence is against Manchester City, you get less time and space to create chances.

"Last season at home we played a very good game against them, although we had very little ball possession - in the second half it was about 21 per cent.

"I think it will be a good game because both sides like to have a good offensive transition and we will have to pay attention if we lose the ball when you have possession, because that is the most dangerous moment against that opposition."

Danny Ings was in positive goalscoring form before the international break

One positive for Hasenhuttl is the recent form of striker Danny Ings, who has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions.

Hasenhuttl said: "Danny is in really good shape at the moment. He had a really good pre-season, without injuries, and this is the most important thing for him.

"That is why he can work so hard at the moment, he has a great workload for the team.

"When he has the ball, he has the quality to score, he gets a lot of chances at the moment, which helps us absolutely.

"What I like about Danny is he is also open-minded, he is a very positive character for this team and I hope he will continue his run."