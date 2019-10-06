Southampton 1-4 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham on target as Blues sink Saints

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount helped Chelsea to a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's.

Abraham's lob opened the scoring after 17 minutes before Mount doubled Chelsea's lead with a close-range strike. Danny Ings' tap-in pulled one back for Southampton but N'Golo Kante restored the visitors' two-goal lead before half-time with a long-range deflected strike.

N'Golo Kante celebrates with team-mates after scoring Chelsea's third goal at St Mary's

Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied a goal on his first Premier league start by the legs of Angus Gunn, but Chelsea coasted through a second half in which Saints offered little going forward.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi added some gloss to the victory minutes from time, as Chelsea flew up the table into fifth place.

Saints' press troubled Chelsea from the off but it was the Blues who made the breakthrough when Hudson-Odoi played in Abraham, whose lob was deemed over the line by goal-line technology despite the best efforts of Maya Yoshida.

Mount doubled their lead after some fine one-touch passing by Jorginho and Willian, but Ings pulled one back minutes later when Yan Valery squeezed his way into the box and pulled back for a tap-in.

Team news Saints made two changes to the side that lost to Tottenham last week as Shane Long made his first Premier League start of the season in place of Boufal, and Vestergaard made way for Valery at the back. Hudson-Odoi made his first Premier League start, replacing James in the side that beat Lille in midweek.

Marcos Alonso turned provider for the next, finding Kante in the middle of the park for the Frenchman to lash home via a heavy deflection, but Saints almost had another back but for Jorginho's goal-line clearance that denied Ings a second.

Hudson-Odoi almost grabbed a dream goal to add to his assist, but was denied by the left leg of Gunn when played through on goal as Chelsea looked to put the game to bed.

7 - Seven of Michy Batshuayi's eight Premier League goals for Chelsea have come as a substitute; indeed, only Olivier Giroud (13) has scored more such goals since in the competition since August 2016 than the Belgian. Icing. #SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/DmKh6smYD6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2019

Abraham was then denied by Gunn as Chelsea coasted through a second half in which Saints offered little in attack, going close only when James Ward-Prowse's free-kick flew over the bar from just outside the box.

And Batshuayi eventually found the killer goal, playing a smart one-two with fellow substitute Christian Pulisic before slotting through the legs of Gunn.

Man of the match: Tammy Abraham

An eighth Premier League goal of the season for Abraham puts him level at the top of the scoring charts with Sergio Aguero. A wonderful finish opened the scoring when Saints were on top, and his quick feet caused chaos.

What's next?

Southampton travel to Wolves after the international break on October 19; kick-off at 3pm. Chelsea host Newcastle, also on October 19; kick-off at 3pm.