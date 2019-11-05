Nathan Redmond: Southampton midfielder backs team to 'put it right' after 9-0 Leicester defeat

0:54 Nathan Redmond has backed Southampton to 'put it right' Nathan Redmond has backed Southampton to 'put it right'

Nathan Redmond says Southampton must redeem themselves and demonstrate that their 9-0 drubbing against Leicester was "a one-off".

Hat-tricks from Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, as well as goals from James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell ensured the Foxes broke the record for the highest ever away win in the Premier League on October 25.

Since the heavy setback, Saints have played Manchester City twice, with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl feeling his players "reacted" in the 3-1 Carabo Cup loss and said his side were "fantastic" in the 2-1 Premier League defeat.

Redmond, who played the full match when Southampton lost 9-0, told Sky Sports: "We're just over a week over that now, and it's not something I want to look back on, I'm not sure the boys do either.

"I think we are focused on actually trying to put it right. There's no possible way to put it right because what's happened has happened and you can't change the past.

"But we owe it to the fans, ourselves and the coaching staff to put in performances to show that that was a one-off thing that happened and it won't happen again.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been under pressure following the 9-0 defeat

"We've had a meeting with the manager and the coaching staff, we've had a meeting as players altogether, we have all said our piece but words mean nothing when you get beat 9-0.

"You had an opportunity to show your words with your actions on the pitch and we didn't do that on that day."

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl insists he is a "better manager" following the 9-0 loss and maintains that he has the backing of the St Mary's board, following the heaviest defeat in the club's 134-year history.

His players donated their wages from the game to charity after the heavy defeat.

Southampton face Everton on Saturday in the Premier League in their first home clash since the defeat to Leicester.