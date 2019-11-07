Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton must focus on results, not Cedric Soares

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are without a Premier League win since September 14

Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton have "other problems" to deal with after Cedric Soares declared his intention to leave at the end of the season.

Soares, who is in the final year of his contract at the St Mary's Stadium, expressed his desire for a new challenge but insisted he remained determined to help the Saints avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton are without a win in their last six league games and Hasenhuttl has his focus on securing positive results and not the future of members of his squad.

Asked whether he had spoken to Cedric about the defender's future, Hasenhuttl replied: "At the moment no, because we have other problems.

"I think every discussion about transfers or extending contracts we stop and put on ice until Christmas because we should first all look to focus on our work on the pitch."

Cedric Soares played at Inter Milan on loan last season

Hasenhuttl revealed the Euro 2016 winner is in contention to make his first appearance since a 4-0 Carabao Cup win against Portsmouth in September after withdrawing from the initial starting line-up that faced Tottenham later that month.

"Again, I don't discuss if any player is leaving or not," Hasenhuttl added, when pressed on whether the right-back would stay.

"We are discussing our performance. I think that makes more sense at the moment."

Hasenhuttl has described Saturday's home fixture against Everton, who are one spot and three points above them in the table, as pivotal for both clubs.

"Every game is now very important because we are under the line [relegation zone] at the moment," the Austrian said.

"This is not a coincidence because we didn't take enough points."

He added: "[Everton] also know it is an important game for them. It is in this moment and situation, a six-point game. For us it is important we win but if they don't lose they stay away from us.

"Without a doubt we have to live on our results and that is what we have to do. The fans are waiting for a positive start from us."

Hasenhuttl reiterated the club arage stronger since their 9-0 defeat ainst Leicester last month but urged his squad to produce a notable performance against Marco Silva's side as they aim to build momentum.

"We don't have to ask too much [from the fans]," he said.

"We have to deliver and when we deliver we can be sure that they will help us.

"But first it is about us to show up and to show a reaction at home and give them the feeling that we do everything to win this game."