Premier League well-being app used by 200 players since start of season

Last Updated: 07/11/19 11:23am

The league's Player Care team launched the app at the start of the season
An app that supports physical and mental well-being has been used by 200 Premier League players this season.

It is provided by the league's Player Care team and was launched at the beginning of the campaign.

The app offers information to players on:

  • General health, including cardiac health, concussion, and anti-doping
  • Mental and emotional well-being
  • Player profile, including individual stats
  • How best to prepare for life after football
  • General information on rules and regulations

Players access the app via a unique, confidential link provided by their clubs.

Around 40 per cent of the Premier League's players have used it so far, and it is hoped the remaining players will do so before the end of the season.

The app will also be rolled out to academy players aged between 16 and 18 in the next few weeks.

It will remain accessible for players that transfer out of the Premier League or retire.

