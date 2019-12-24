Shane Long: Southampton striker doubt for Chelsea game with knee injury

Shane Long could face a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury

Southampton's bid to continue climbing the Premier League table has been dealt a blow after striker Shane Long sustained a knee injury.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Long could miss the Boxing Day game at Chelsea as well as the club's remaining Christmas fixture schedule.

Chelsea vs Southampton preview

"I have one issue, with Shane Long because he slipped last weekend and has a little knee injury," Hasenhuttl told a press conference.

"He couldn't train today (Tuesday). He's not definitely (out), but it doesn't look very good."

Long was substituted during Saturday's triumph at Aston Villa - the Saints' third league victory in five matches.

5:27 Charlie Nicholas says Southampton's risky line up paid off against a Villa side that were 'absolutely awful' in their 3-1 defeat in the Premier League Charlie Nicholas says Southampton's risky line up paid off against a Villa side that were 'absolutely awful' in their 3-1 defeat in the Premier League

Back-to-back home wins against Watford and Norwich were followed by defeats at Newcastle and then West Ham before Hasenhuttl's side produced a clinical display to beat Villa 3-1.

"It was a big step for us, for sure, but only one game with a big win and now we have to continue our committed and good-organised work," Hasenhuttl said. "That is the key to winning this game.

"You can feel the atmosphere is a more positive one after such a run, it's normal.

"It can be a lift for everybody, mentally, but we must be clear, there's a long way to go."

0:38 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it is imperative to manage the game-time of in-form striker Danny Ings, who has netted 12 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it is imperative to manage the game-time of in-form striker Danny Ings, who has netted 12 goals in his last 13 appearances in all competitions

Saints have come a long way since their humiliating 9-0 home defeat to Leicester in October, but Hasenhuttl sounded a warning ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

"We are now three points above the (relegation) line and this is OK, but the next fixtures are very difficult and that means the performance has to get better and better," he added.

"Otherwise, against the next opponent it will not be possible to take points."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to return for Southampton

Winger Moussa Djenepo (hamstring) and defender Yan Valery (infection) remain unavailable.

But Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recovered after taking a bang on the knee at Villa and is expected to be available.

Sofiane Boufal could return to contention after struggling with a toe injury sustained when he accidentally ran into his kitchen table at home last month and Kevin Danso has recovered from illness.