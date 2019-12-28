Jannik Vestergaard: Werder Bremen want to re-sign Southampton defender

Jannik Vestergaard has two and a half years left on his current Southampton deal

Werder Bremen are interested in re-signing Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard in the January transfer window, according to Sky in Germany.

Vestergaard played for the Bundesliga side between 2015 and 2016, following a move from TSG Hoffenheim.

He made 54 appearances for the club during that time, prior to a two-season spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Danish international then joined Southampton in 2018 for £18m after being involved in his country's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Vestergaard has featured 11 times for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the top-flight this term.

He last played in Southampton's 2-1 defeat to Everton on November 9 but has been named among the substitutes for their last four Premier League games.

The centre-back's current deal at St Mary's runs until June 2022.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.