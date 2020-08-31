Danny Ings: Southampton open contract talks with striker

Danny Ings has two years remaining on his current contract

Southampton have begun negotiations with Danny Ings over a new, long-term deal for the striker.

The 28-year-old has excelled since joining the Saints from Liverpool in 2018, scoring 33 goals in 67 games.

Ings was particularly impressive last season, with his 22 goals placing him just one behind the triumphant Jamie Vardy in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Ings, who has two years remaining on his current contract, has also been recalled to the England squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark - live on Sky Sports.

It is the first time he has been called up to play for his country since he made his debut in 2015.

