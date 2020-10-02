Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton agree £12m deal for Stade Brestois midfielder

Southampton are close to signing midfielder Ibrahima Diallo after agreeing a £12m fee with Stade Brestois.

The club are keen to get the deal completed before Sunday and it is believed Diallo's medical in Southampton has already been scheduled to take place in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has already agreed a four-year contract at St Mary's with the final details to be ironed out after his medical.

Saints turned to the French midfielder after missing out on Ibrahim Sangare, with the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international opting to join PSV Eindhoven from Toulouse on Monday.

Image: Ibrahim Sangare signed for PSV from Toulouse despite interest from Southampton

Diallo will not have any visa issues and will not have to self quarantine for 14 days providing he tests negative after a COVID-19 test as he is coming from an elite sports environment.

He can enter the training ground to finalise his move and could potentially play on Sunday although he is unlikely to feature due to the lack of training time with the club.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports News last week he was looking to sign two or three more players with the club still on the hunt for more in the weekend leading up to Deadline Day.

