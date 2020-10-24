Ralph Hasenhuttl thinks Jordan Pickford should have been sent off for challenge on Virgil Van Dijk

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should not be able to face his team in Sunday's Premier League match at St Mary's.

Hasenhuttl thinks the England No 1 should be serving a suspension for his "absolutely disastrous" tackle on Virgil Van Dijk in last weekend's Merseyside derby.

Pickford has faced criticism over the incident, which left Liverpool defender Van Dijk needing knee surgery and facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

The incident had been reviewed by VAR, with the Netherlands international adjudged to have been offside before he was challenged by the Everton goalkeeper, and Pickford escaped any retrospective disciplinary action.

But Hasenhuttl said: "I think yes (Pickford should have been sent off).

"I also had a discussion about this. It was a horrible tackle to be honest.

"We have more often the situation now that the game goes on, although it is offside, and then some duels happen that don't have to happen normally, this is an issue.

"But we are also happy about having the VAR because now you see, in the Europa League, there is no VAR, how many discussions there are around decisions from the referee.

"But sure, you cannot go like this into a duel. This is an absolutely disastrous tackle to be honest.

"I think sure it can be a red card in the end.

"When you only see the tackle, (it) was horrible yes."