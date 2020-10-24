Ralph Hasenhuttl thinks Jordan Pickford should have been sent off for challenge on Virgil Van Dijk

Watch Southampton vs Everton live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 24 October 2020 08:29, UK

Pickford collides with Van Dijk
Image: Pickford collided with Van Dijk during last's Saturday's 2-2 derby draw

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should not be able to face his team in Sunday's Premier League match at St Mary's.

Hasenhuttl thinks the England No 1 should be serving a suspension for his "absolutely disastrous" tackle on Virgil Van Dijk in last weekend's Merseyside derby.

Pickford has faced criticism over the incident, which left Liverpool defender Van Dijk needing knee surgery and facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Virgil van Dijk injury 3 0:50
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says he cannot defend Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his challenge injured Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby. Watch Adrian's full interview with Soccer Saturday's Bianca Westwood from midday on SSN

The incident had been reviewed by VAR, with the Netherlands international adjudged to have been offside before he was challenged by the Everton goalkeeper, and Pickford escaped any retrospective disciplinary action.

But Hasenhuttl said: "I think yes (Pickford should have been sent off).

Trending

"I also had a discussion about this. It was a horrible tackle to be honest.

"We have more often the situation now that the game goes on, although it is offside, and then some duels happen that don't have to happen normally, this is an issue.

Also See:

preview image 2:50
Former England goalkeeper Rob Green analyses the collision between Jordan Pickford and Virgil van Dijk which resulted in a serious injury for the defender

Southampton
Everton

Sunday 25th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"But we are also happy about having the VAR because now you see, in the Europa League, there is no VAR, how many discussions there are around decisions from the referee.

"But sure, you cannot go like this into a duel. This is an absolutely disastrous tackle to be honest.

"I think sure it can be a red card in the end.

"When you only see the tackle, (it) was horrible yes."

Win £250,000 for free!

Win £250,000 for free!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in this weekend's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game