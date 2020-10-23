Southampton vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday; Kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Southampton will have midfielder Stuart Armstrong available again following a positive Covid-19 test, but on-loan Theo Walcott is not eligible to face parent club Everton.

Moussa Djenepo continues his recovery from a hamstring problem which saw him miss last weekend's 3-3 draw at Chelsea.

0:44 Ralph Hasenhuttl explains why he is not a fan of proposals for a European Premier League

Summer signing Mohammed Salisu has been in team training this week as he steps up his fitness work ahead of a belated debut, while midfielder Will Smallbone (quad) is also out.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful James Rodriguez will be fit for Sunday's match at Southampton - just 24 hours after admitting he expected the playmaker to miss the game.

The Colombia international sustained bruising in a challenge with Virgil Van Dijk in Saturday's Merseyside derby but resumed partial training on Friday and if he trains again on Saturday there is a chance he could play at St Mary's.

Ancelotti also confirmed new signing Ben Godfrey will make his full debut with right-backs Seamus Coleman (hamstring) and Jonjoe Kenny (ankle) unavailable.

"I think Ben played a good game (against Liverpool after coming on as a substitute for Coleman)," he added. "He played against one of the best wingers in the world in (Sadio) Mane, so it wasn't an easy game."

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

How to follow

3:05 A look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures in matchweek six in the Premier League.

Southampton vs Everton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm on Super Sunday; kick-off at 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Jones Knows' prediction

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Liverpool

This should be a fine way to start your Sunday of live sport.

Both teams are playing with bags of confidence in forward areas and seemingly have plenty of faith in what their respective managers are trying to achieve.

Since beating Watford at the end of November, only Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd have won more points than the Saints while Everton have won 43 points from Carlo Ancelotti's 25 Premier League games in charge - again only Liverpool, City and United have taken more.

So, this could be defined as a 'top-six' clash based on current form.

Richarlison, James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman have all been ruled out for Everton though which does slightly tip the scales in favour of Saints but once again then it's the price of the draw that makes most appeal at 12/5.

One area Everton will find joy will be from set-pieces. No team has scored more goals than them from corners and free-kicks this season (6) and no team has created more chances from such situations (12).

Michael Keane and Yerry Mina are big threats, especially Mina, who is one of the best in world football at attacking a high ball. The 18/1 for him to score with a header is an insult to his prowess and is firmly on my betting radar this weekend.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Yerry Mina to score a header at 18/1

Opta stats

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s draw with Southampton

Southampton have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Everton (L2), but they were beaten 1-2 last season at St. Mary's.

Everton are looking to win consecutive away top-flight visits to Southampton for the first time since January 1992 under Howard Kendall.

Southampton have kept more Premier League clean sheets against Everton than they have vs any other side in the competition, with 10 of their 13 shutouts against them coming in home games (77%).

Southampton have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League games (W6 D4), losing both of their opening two matches this season. Saints are looking to pick up back-to-back home league wins for the first time since December 2019.

Though they lost their 100% winning start to the season last time out, Everton are looking to remain unbeaten in each of their first six games for only the third time in the Premier League era, also doing so in 2006-07 and 2013-14.

Everton have won each of their last three Premier League away games, last winning four consecutively on the road in the top-flight back in December 1985.

Pitch to Post Preview podcast: Mata exclusive, Everton latest, Coady's rise at Wolves

Juan Mata is the special guest on this week's show, and he tells Peter Smith about Man Utd's return to form, looks ahead to their clash with Chelsea, and shares his views on the work being done off the pitch by Marcus Rashford.

Plus, we have more fallout from the Merseyside derby with Alan Myers explains Everton's perspective, Johnny Phillips discusses cult hero Conor Coady's importance to Wolves and Sky Sports Data Editor Adam Smith delves into the numbers behind the Premier League's goal rush, and makes a bold Pitch!

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Preview Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox