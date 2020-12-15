Brandon Williams: Manchester United defender wanted by Southampton

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams is a January loan target for Southampton.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl failed in a bid to land the England Under-21 international on loan in the summer.

Williams remains one of a number of players being considered at St Mary's as Southampton look to strengthen their defensive options, especially as he can fill both full-back roles.

The arrival of Alex Telles in October means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be more likely to sanction a loan deal next month.

Williams has featured only five times for United this season, with his last appearance coming as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 Champions League defeat away to RB Leipzig earlier this month.

The 20-year-old has played only once in the Premier League so far in 2020/21, once again appearing as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 victory at Southampton in November.

Image: Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to strengthen his defensive options in January

Williams enjoyed a superb breakthrough campaign for United last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions as the club finished third in the Premier League.

Southampton currently sit in fourth place, three points and four places above United, although they have played a game more.