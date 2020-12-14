Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says Man Utd midfielder is unlikely to leave in January

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola admits the midfielder is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January.

But Raiola has left the door open for a summer move away from Old Trafford.

He caused a stir last week when he claimed Pogba was unhappy at Manchester United and "needs to change team".

However, the France international later posted a message on Instagram suggesting he had no intention of going anywhere soon.

Raiola has now hinted the reaction to his initial comments was over the top, but he still believes a summer transfer for the 27-year-old is on the cards.

"When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive," Raiola was quoted as saying by Tuttosport at the Golden Boy Awards.

"In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let's see what happens."

Pogba's future has been an almost constant source of speculation for the last couple of seasons, and reports are currently linking him with a return to Juventus.

Paul Pogba says he "always has and always will fight" for Manchester United, insisting the relationship between him and the club is "all clear".

Immediately after United's stalemate with Manchester City, Pogba posted a message on social media outlining his commitment to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season.

Solskjaer has insisted Pogba still has the desire to play for United, and selected him from the start in the Manchester derby.

In an Instagram post, Pogba said: "I've always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my team-mates and the fans.

"The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000 per cent involved! Always strong together. All has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside, don't talk."

Before Pogba's social media post, Gary Neville had said it is clear Pogba wants to leave.

"He doesn't want to play for Manchester United," Neville said. "His agent, who is his best friend, told us categorically he does not want to be here anymore.

"The lack of respect, the guy should never be dealt with again by this football club. They cannot go and sign another player with that agent. Enough is enough."

Roy Keane was adamant losing Pogba would not have any significant impact on United.

"If you think Pogba is going to get Man Utd winning and challenging for titles, you're in cuckoo land," the former United captain said.

He added: "Other players have wanted to leave United before. David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel wanted to leave, these are all legends of the club, but they wanted to leave. If Pogba wants to leave, get your few bob in January or in the summer, no big deal. Pogba has left Man United before and they survived. If he leaves again, Manchester United will survive. Trust me."

Speaking after the 3-2 Leipzig defeat last week, in which Pogba came off the bench to score United's second, Solskjaer said Raiola should realise "this is a team sport and we work together".

Solskjaer stressed Pogba has remained professional during training - unlike some players who have since departed.

"I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game. Paul is part of this team, he's very focused on contributing when he's here," Solskjaer said.

"He's got a hunger, an appetite to play. He wants to play, he wants to train. There have been other players that have refused to train or play, they're not here anymore of course, but Paul has not once done that. He's just focused on performing when he gets the chance.

"That's the good thing about Paul. He has got the quality, but has also got the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig - he did have a positive impact."