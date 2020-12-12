Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder vows to 'fight' for club

Paul Pogba says he "always has and always will fight" for Manchester United, insisting the relationship between him and the club is "all clear".

Immediately after United's stalemate with Manchester City, Pogba posted a message on social media outlining his commitment to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola publicly claimed prior to United's Champions League exit on Tuesday that the France international's time at the club was "over", and that he needs a "change of scenery."

Solskjaer has insisted that Pogba still has the desire to play for United, and selected Pogba from the start in the Manchester derby.

5:43 Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Micah Richards discuss the future of Pogba at Manchester United with Neville and Keane suggesting that he should be allowed to leave the club.

In an Instagram post, Pogba said: "I've always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my team-mates and the fans.

"The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000 per cent involved! Always strong together. All has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

"When you don't know what's going on inside, don't talk."

Speaking after the 3-2 Leipzig defeat, in which Pogba came off the bench to score United's second, Solskjaer said Raiola should realise "this is a team sport and we work together".

Solskjaer stressed Pogba has remained professional during training - unlike some players who have since departed.

"I think I said during the week, of course, that this is a team game. Paul is part of this team, he's very focused on contributing when he's here," Solskjaer said.

"He's got a hunger, an appetite to play. He wants to play, he wants to train. There have been other players that have refused to train or play, they're not here anymore of course, but Paul has not once done that. He's just focused on performing when he gets the chance.

"That's the good thing about Paul. He has got the quality, but has also got the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig - he did have a positive impact."

9:29 After a 0-0 draw in the Manchester derby, Micah Richards questioned whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to take Man Utd forward. Former teammates of the Man Utd manager, Roy Keane and Gary Neville discussed the matter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must deliver a change of style at Manchester United and, most importantly, win trophies.

That's according to Roy Keane and Gary Neville, who believe that fresh from United's early exit from the Champions League, Solskjaer still has points to prove over the rest of this season to demonstrate he can guide United back to the summit of English and European football.

Solskjaer's side showed defensive solidity but little going forward in their goalless draw in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford - a point Solskjaer was happy with - but the United legends want to see the club dominating games and lifting silverware.

"I think he has got to get his hands on a trophy," said Keane, "There's an obsession about getting in the top four, but l think Manchester United should be automatically doing that.

"I think by the end of the season Ole will have been in the job long enough to say do we think he is the man to get Manchester United back to challenging for titles. I still think they are behind Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. But get your hands on some trophies."