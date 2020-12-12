Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Who impressed and struggled in Manchester derby?

Man Utd and Man City played out a goalless draw in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford, but how did each player perform?

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea - 7

Pre-match questions after another mistake in midweek, but an excellent block with his feet prevented Riyad Mahrez from opening the scoring before the break. Largely untroubled throughout.

Victor Lindelof - 8

Good near-post flick-on to create an early opening for Scott McTominay, before going close himself with another near-post header five minutes before the interval.

Defensively sound throughout.

Harry Maguire - 7

Vital first-half block to prevent Raheem Sterling's goalbound effort from testing De Gea, before heading Luke Shaw's corner just over on the half-hour mark. Picked up a late booking, but was generally solid in defence.

Luke Shaw - 6

Mostly kept the tricky Mahrez quiet throughout, leading to the Algerian's substitution, before seemingly pulling up with an injury, only to recover.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Lost Gabriel Jesus midway through the first half when the City striker should have done better as the right-back struggled at times defensively.

Paul Pogba - 7

Given a starting berth after coming off the bench to score at RB Leipzig on Tuesday and produced an at times excellent display, including some customary gorgeous long-range passes, almost as if the France midfielder had a point to prove?

Fred - 7

Brought in to stiffen up midfield in place of Nemanja Matic, only to almost be subbed early on after an innocuous-looking challenge with Kevin De Bruyne. Made a miraculous recovery, however, to turn in an accomplished display in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Clearly disappointed when his first-half free-kick was deflected behind for a corner and relatively speaking, this was one of the Portugal international's quieter showings of the campaign.

Scott McTominay - 8

Inches away from giving United an early lead at the far post and grew into the game as it wore on, especially in the second half when the blond-haired Scot was perhaps his team's best player.

Marcus Rashford - 5

No first-half touches in the City box, coupled with the fewest touches of any player before the break, summed up an anonymous first-half display.

Chopped down by Kyle Walker to earn his side an early second-half penalty that was subsequently overturned by the VAR for a tight offside against the United forward, before mis-controlling Bruno Fernandes' through ball in a moment that characterised his generally lacklustre performance.

Mason Greenwood - 5

Quiet first half, apart from the occasional lovely touch and one goalbound effort that was blocked on the edge of the box, before being hooked with a quarter of an hour to go.

Subs used:

Anthony Martial - 6

Introduced with 16 minutes to go in place of the ineffective Greenwood.

MANCHESTER CITY

Ederson - 6

Uncharacteristically sloppy with his passing on a couple of occasions in the first half and fortunate not to be punished when he gifted possession to Fernandes deep in City's half. Rarely tested otherwise.

Kyle Walker - 6

Saved by a VAR offside check after he clumsily brought down Rashford for a United penalty early in the second half. Had few problems other than that but didn't offer as much going forward as usual.

Ruben Dias - 6

Made an important block from Greenwood shortly before half-time but beaten too easily in the air from United set pieces on other occasions.

John Stones - 8

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManCity’s John Stones

90 touches

Completed 84/87 passes

10 x possession gained

1 block

Won 2/3 duels

Man City have not conceded in his last 7 apps (5 starts) in all competitions pic.twitter.com/DFGewEY51u — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 12, 2020

A third consecutive Premier League start for Stones, who has finally worked his way back into Pep Guardiola's team. Looked assured defensively throughout and distributed the ball with his usual efficiency, completing 84 of his 87 passes.

Joao Cancelo - 7

A solid display from City's right-footed left-back - if a little unadventurous. Looked comfortable up against Rashford and Greenwood and had some bright moments on the ball.

Rodri - 6

An at-times uncomfortable evening for the Spaniard, whose disappointing distribution was summed up by a wildly over-hit diagonal pass for Walker early in the second half.

Fernandinho - 6

Like Rodri, his central midfield partner, his passing lacked incisiveness, although he did help to keep Fernandes quiet. Picked up a booking late on for a trademark tactical foul on Anthony Martial.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

Not helped by a lack of service behind him and poor movement ahead of him, but a menace nonetheless. Created City's best chance with his first-time pass to release Mahrez in the first half and produced a number of other eye-catching moments over the course of the game.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Created an opening for Gabriel Jesus with a fine, diagonal pass in the first half but wasted City's best opportunity himself when he shot straight at De Gea from De Bruyne's ball not long after that. Replaced by Ferran Torres midway through the second period.

Raheem Sterling - 6

A loose touch prevented him from running through on goal at one point early on. He then directed a low shot straight at Maguire when well placed to test De Gea. Had some dangerous moments but failed to truly test Wan-Bissaka, who looked vulnerable in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Another hard-working defensive performance but also a sixth consecutive game without scoring for the Brazilian. Slashed wide from Mahrez's ball over the top in the first half and didn't manage another shot all evening. De Bruyne appeared frustrated by his lack of movement.

Subs used:

Ferran Torres - 6

Thrown on for Mahrez as Guardiola's only change. Provided some zip and energy but could not get the better of Shaw and made little impact on the game.