Southampton's Alex McCarthy to miss Liverpool match after testing positive

Alex McCarthy only Southampton player or staff member to test positive in latest round; Southampton: "McCarthy is currently self-isolating at home, in line with govenrment guidelines and club protocols"; Southampton vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 3 January 2021 18:19, UK

Alex McCarthy
Image: Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy will miss the MNF clash against Liverpool

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will miss Monday's Premier League game against Liverpool after testing positive for coronavirus.

McCarthy was the only Saints player or staff member to prove positive after the latest round of testing and is now in isolation.

The club posted on Twitter: "Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Alex McCarthy will miss the Liverpool game following a positive Covid-19 test.

"McCarthy is currently self-isolating at home, in line with government guidelines and club protocols."

Southampton
Liverpool

Monday 4th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Southampton's first-choice keeper has made 17 appearances this season and kept clean sheets in his last two matches against Fulham and West Ham, although both finished as 0-0 draws.

Fraser Forster is now in line to start in goal for the Saints against the league leaders.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is not paying attention to speculation linking him with Manchester United
Image: Ralph Hasenhuttl managed Southampton's last game from home

Hasenhuttl back for Southampton

Southampton are set to have boss Ralph Hasenhuttl back in the dugout for Monday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at St Mary's.

The Saints on Thursday announced that Hasenhuttl had been cleared to end his period of self-isolation, which followed his wife receiving a positive result to a Covid-19 test, and meant he was not in attendance for the 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.

