Southampton's Alex McCarthy to miss Liverpool match after testing positive

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will miss Monday's Premier League game against Liverpool after testing positive for coronavirus.
McCarthy was the only Saints player or staff member to prove positive after the latest round of testing and is now in isolation.
The club posted on Twitter: "Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Alex McCarthy will miss the Liverpool game following a positive Covid-19 test.
"McCarthy is currently self-isolating at home, in line with government guidelines and club protocols."
Southampton's first-choice keeper has made 17 appearances this season and kept clean sheets in his last two matches against Fulham and West Ham, although both finished as 0-0 draws.
Fraser Forster is now in line to start in goal for the Saints against the league leaders.
Hasenhuttl back for Southampton
Southampton are set to have boss Ralph Hasenhuttl back in the dugout for Monday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at St Mary's.
The Saints on Thursday announced that Hasenhuttl had been cleared to end his period of self-isolation, which followed his wife receiving a positive result to a Covid-19 test, and meant he was not in attendance for the 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.