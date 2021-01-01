Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Southampton vs Liverpool preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Ralph Hasenhuttl set for Saints dugout return after self-isolation period; Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri could feature after returns; follow Southampton vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Monday; kick-off 8pm

      Friday 1 January 2021 23:55, UK

      Hasenhuttl PA
      Image: Ralph Hasenhuttl will return in Southampton's dugout against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports

      Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Southampton are set to have boss Ralph Hasenhuttl back in the dugout for Monday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at St Mary's.

      The Saints on Thursday announced that Hasenhuttl had been cleared to end his period of self-isolation, which followed his wife receiving a positive result to a Covid-19 test and meant he was not in attendance for the 0-0 draw with West Ham on Tuesday.

      Defender Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond both sat that game out due to injury.

      preview image 1:59
      A look at some of the key stats surrounding matchweek 17's Premier League fixtures

      Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to freshen things up after a performance lacking sharpness at Newcastle.

      Thiago Alcantara made his long-awaited comeback in the 0-0 draw after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be in line for only his second start of the season with Georginio Wijnaldum set to return to the line-up after being rested.

      Fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri also returned in that game and could get a longer run out, while centre-back Nat Phillips looks set to keep his place with Joel Matip out for three weeks with a groin problem.

      How to follow

      Southampton
      Liverpool

      Monday 4th January 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

      Southampton vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Monday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      preview image 3:06
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

      At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

      Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League. There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

      You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

      Opta stats

      Southampton vs West Ham highlights 2:26
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton’s draw with West Ham in the Premier League
      • Southampton have lost each of their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool, scoring just twice and conceding 17 goals in these games.
      • Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League meetings with Southampton (W6 D2), keeping a clean sheet in six of those matches.
      • Southampton have won 10 league games against reigning Premier League champions, beating all six different teams to win the trophy when defending their crown (Man Utd, Blackburn, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Leicester). They could become the first team to beat all seven Premier League champions in the season following a title win.
      • Southampton won their first league game of 2020, beating Spurs 1-0 at St Mary's. Saints haven't won their opening league game in consecutive calendar years since 2002 and 2003 (which included a 1-0 victory over Spurs).
      • Liverpool have won their first league game in just one of the last eight calendar years when kicking off the new year away from home (D4 L3), with that victory coming at Burnley in 2018.
      • The reigning top-flight champion has lost their first league game in just two of the last 32 calendar years (W18 D11), with Man Utd losing 0-3 at Newcastle in 2012, and 1-2 at home to Spurs in 2014.
      • Southampton have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games played on a Monday (D7 L7), though that victory was in their last such match at Brighton earlier this month.
      • Southampton have played out back-to-back goalless draws in the Premier League for the first time since October 2018 under Mark Hughes - they have never registered three consecutive goalless draws in their league history.
      • Since Ralph Hasenhüttl took charge of Southampton in December 2018, Danny Ings has been directly involved in 38 goals in the Premier League (31 goals and seven assists); 16 more than the player with the next most at the club in this period (22 - James Ward-Prowse).
      • Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in his six Premier League games against Southampton, only scoring more against Bournemouth (8) and Watford (8) in the competition.
