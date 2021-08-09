Adam Armstrong: Southampton to speak to Blackburn striker after agreeing fee for forward

Southampton have agreed a fee with Blackburn for striker Adam Armstrong.

The 24-year-old has now been given permission to speak to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side and has travelled to Southampton to finalise personal terms on Monday ahead of a medical on Tuesday.

Southampton are looking to sign a new striker after selling last season's top scorer Danny Ings to Aston Villa for £25m last week.

Blackburn are understood to want £20m to sell Armstrong, who scored 29 goals in all competitions for the club last season.

Image: Danny Ings left Southampton for Aston Villa last week

Speaking last week, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said: "Adam knows the number. Everyone has a valuation and I don't think we are being unrealistic.

"I've said to Adam, if they meet the number he can go. We'll shake him by the hand and wish him well, and the football club will move on and hopefully find a replacement that can make the fans forget Adam pretty quickly."

Crystal Palace are also interested in Armstrong and have had a bid turned down.

Norwich were also keen on the former England U21 international but cooled their interest several weeks ago and have moved on to other targets.

Newcastle are set to receive 40 per cent of any profit Blackburn make from selling Armstrong due to a clause in the £1.8m deal that saw him leave St James' Park for Ewood Park three years ago.

