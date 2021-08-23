Lyanco: Southampton closing on Torino defender who will undergo medical on Monday

Torino defender Lyanco will undergo a medical on Monday as he closes on a move to the Premier League with Southampton, according to Sky in Italy.

The 24-year-old centre-back, a Brazil-Serbia dual national, would fill a hole in Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad left when Jannik Vestergaard joined rivals Leicester City on the eve of the 2021/22 season.

Lyanco represented Serbia as a U19 player but has since played at U20 and U23 levels for Brazil, including as part of their Toulon Tournament-winning side in 2019.

He started his career in Brazil with Sao Paulo before joining Torino in 2017, securing more of a regular first-team role over the last two seasons after a loan spell with Bologna.

Torino did not include him in the squad for their opening Serie A game of the season on Saturday, which they lost 2-1 at home to Atalanta.

Lyanco is also understood to have sparked interest from another Serie A side Udinese, as well as their sister club Watford.

He would become Hasenhuttl's sixth summer signing, following the additions of Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Adam Armstrong, loan arrival Armando Broja and the free transfer which brought Theo Walcott back to St Mary's on a permanent basis.

