Southampton transfer news: Ralph Hasenhuttl says club will sign new centre-back before summer transfer window deadline

Ralph Hasenhuttl has promised Southampton will sign a new centre-back before the close of the summer transfer window.

Southampton have sold Jannick Vestergaard to Leicester City for £15m, while fellow central defender Wesley Hoedt has joined Anderlecht in a permanent deal after two seasons away from St Mary's on loan.

Hasenhuttl, who saw his side suffer a 3-1 defeat at Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, host Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"Jannick was only with us one week after coming back from the Euros," Hasenhuttl said.

Image: Jannik Vestergaard made 79 appearances for Southampton after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018

"He has been an important player. Especially at the centre-back positions we don't have big alternatives at the moment.

"This is definitely a position we will want to do soon - before the end of the transfer window - and I can guarantee we will sign a player in this position."

England international Danny Ings also left the club to join Aston Villa for £25m earlier this summer, with striker Adam Armstrong subsequently signed from Blackburn on a four-year deal.

"Both players only had one year left, it (selling them) was the only thing we could do as a club and I think we did a good job getting a lot of money for both and finally replace them with other players," added Hasenhuttl.

"We have a few good signings made with young players good potential, take time with young players, building them up, working with them, making them better and become good Premier League players.

"One time in the future they will leave us to a bigger club or whatever. But this is the way we go and it is still important we are successful and stay in the Premier League."

Captain James Ward-Prowse signed a new five-year deal earlier this week after the club rejected a £25m bid from Aston Villa for the England midfielder earlier this summer.

