James Ward-Prowse signs new five-year deal with Southampton

Southampton club captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's.

The 26-year-old has made 323 first-team appearances for Southampton, scoring 33 goals, and has developed into a senior England international during his time at the club.

Aston Villa had a bid worth around £25m rejected for Ward-Prowse earlier this summer and the midfielder has now committed his long-term future to the Saints, who he first joined as an eight-year-old.

"I'm over the moon. I think I'm probably the happiest man in the world right now. To come to this decision, I think has been massive and is a big step forward," said Ward-Prowse.

"To commit my future again to this football club is something I'm incredibly proud of and a new chapter begins now for me.

"It's probably the first time in my career that I've had that link away and that talk, but I think I was very keen to sit down and talk to the club and it's worked both ways; they've sat down and told me their admiration for me and the way they want me to lead the team - and this club has done so much for me, I can't put into the words the opportunities and chances that they've given me and I'm incredibly grateful for the club for doing that.

"I'm not finished yet here, I still have a lot left to give to this football club and I want to be there leading this team and ensuring I can give everything back and repay that faith the club have shown in me since I was eight years old."

Southampton began the new season with a 3-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side next face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

