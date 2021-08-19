James Ward-Prowse signs new five-year deal with Southampton

Southampton club captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year contract at St Mary's.
The 26-year-old has made 323 first-team appearances for Southampton, scoring 33 goals, and has developed into a senior England international during his time at the club.
Aston Villa had a bid worth around £25m rejected for Ward-Prowse earlier this summer and the midfielder has now committed his long-term future to the Saints, who he first joined as an eight-year-old.
- Ralph Hasenhuttl: This year's struggles can make us stronger
- Romain Perraud on Saints switch, PL ambitions and Man Utd test
"I'm over the moon. I think I'm probably the happiest man in the world right now. To come to this decision, I think has been massive and is a big step forward," said Ward-Prowse.
"To commit my future again to this football club is something I'm incredibly proud of and a new chapter begins now for me.
Trending
- Klopp to Liverpool fans: Stop homophobic chanting
- Odegaard close to Arsenal move, Ramsdale having medical
- Merson Says: Arsenal recruitment lazy, Lukaku Chelsea's game-changer
- Schumacher earns 'feisty' praise with Haas stay likely
- Auba, Lacazette missed Brentford loss due to Covid
- Lewandowski wants new challenge
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Three in, Lacazette out?
- What is the Europa Conference League?
- Ward-Prowse signs new five-year deal with Saints
- De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kante on UEFA's POTY shortlist
"It's probably the first time in my career that I've had that link away and that talk, but I think I was very keen to sit down and talk to the club and it's worked both ways; they've sat down and told me their admiration for me and the way they want me to lead the team - and this club has done so much for me, I can't put into the words the opportunities and chances that they've given me and I'm incredibly grateful for the club for doing that.
"I'm not finished yet here, I still have a lot left to give to this football club and I want to be there leading this team and ensuring I can give everything back and repay that faith the club have shown in me since I was eight years old."
Southampton began the new season with a 3-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's side next face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports
You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.