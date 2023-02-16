Ruben Selles: Southampton would be happy for Spaniard to take on managerial role until end of season

Southampton would be happy for interim boss Ruben Selles to take charge until the end of the season, but the club will take their time before making any decision.

The Spaniard is in temporary charge after the Saints sacked Nathan Jones on Sunday just three months into the job.

On Wednesday, talks between former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch and Southampton broke down over becoming the club's new manager.

Image: Selles was appointed as Southampton first-team lead coach last summer

First-team lead coach Selles has been taking Southampton training and will now be in charge of Saturday's visit to Chelsea, with the Southampton board putting talks about appointing a new manager on hold until after the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The south coast club, who sit bottom of the Premier League, want to focus their energy on the game and give as much support to caretaker boss Selles as possible.

Members of the board have been at training this week and have been impressed by the 39-year-old's dedication and detail in training.

The players have also responded well and are enjoying working under Selles, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has previously managed Valencia's U18s, and has served as an assistant manager in Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece and Denmark.

Sky Sports News understands it was the final detail of contract duration that saw Marsch's move to Southampton fall through, as well as the American's feeling that the Southampton project was not quite right for him at this time.

Marsch met with the owners on Wednesday in Southampton and after negotiations that went on for several hours, both parties agreed to walk away.

Marsch had been on the verge of becoming the new Saints boss just a week after being sacked by Leeds. He left with the club only above the relegation zone on goal difference following a seven-game winless run in the league.

He had been keen on a return to management and was excited by the Southampton project, despite the club sitting bottom of the Premier League, four points from safety.

Saints dismissed Nathan Jones on Sunday with the former Luton boss having only taken over from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup.

Saturday - Chelsea (A), kick-off 3pm

February 25 - Leeds (A), kick-off 3pm

March 1 - Grimsby Town, FA Cup (H), kick-off 7.15pm

March 4 - Leicester (H), kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

March 11 - Manchester United (A), kick-off 3pm

March 15 - Brentford (H), kick-off 7.30pm