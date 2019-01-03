Gary Rowett under pressure as Stoke manager

Gary Rowett's Stoke have won three of their last 11 league games

Gary Rowett will be in charge for Stoke City’s FA Cup game against Shrewsbury on Saturday – but the Potters boss is under increasing pressure to keep his job, Sky Sports News understands.

The 14th-placed Sky Bet Championship club made significant investment in the summer following relegation from the Premier League, but have won only three of their last 11 league games.

Reports on Thursday claim Stoke have already made contact with Sam Allardyce and David Moyes over succeeding Rowett - but Sky Sports News has been told that is not the case.

Nevertheless, Rowett's future at the club remains uncertain and they are believed to be hesitating on transfer targets due to the ongoing uncertainty around the boss.

The Potters have lost two of their last three matches, including the New Year's Day defeat at home to Bristol City, but it was after the recent draw at struggling Bolton that Rowett appeared to have a run-in with his own supporters.

Sections of the Stoke crowd could be heard chanting for the return of Bojan to the first-team fold, but Rowett did not appear to agree.

"He's been a fantastic player but that was two or three years ago," he said at full-time. "We've got to move forward. I'm surprised we didn't chant Rory (Delap)'s name because he was also a fantastic player."

Bojan is one of a number of Stoke players who played in the Premier League, including Charlie Adam and Mame Diouf, that have not been part of Rowett's plans in recent games.

Stoke's next Championship game is away to Brentford on January 12 before they host Leeds and then Preston to see out the month.