Saido Berahino: Forward now free agent after leaving Stoke City

Saido Berahino is currently without a club

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has left the Championship club by mutual consent and is now a free agent.

The Potters tried to sack Berahino for gross misconduct after he was found guilty of drink driving in May, which followed two previous alcohol-related motoring convictions since 2012.

The two parties have now reached an agreement whereby Berahino receives some compensation for the remaining three years of his contract.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR

Berahino, 26, is now a free agent after spending two seasons at Stoke, having been contracted at the bet365 Stadium until 2022.

The former England U21 international, who now represents the Burundi national team, won the European Championships at U17 level in 2010.

Berahino came through West Brom's academy, making his debut in the 2012/13 season, and went on to score 36 goals in 121 appearances for the Baggies before his move to Stoke in 2017.

He scored three goals in 23 Championship appearances last season under managers Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.