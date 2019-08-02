Fulham, Leeds up; Birmingham Hull, Sheffield Wednesday down: Sky Sports readers predict Championship table

Sky Sports readers have predicted that Fulham will win the Sky Bet Championship this season

Sky Sports readers have been voting in their thousands, and they believe that Fulham and Leeds will win automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have been backed to finish first and immediately return to the top flight, while Leeds, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals, have been voted to join them in second.

According to the vote, the play-off contingent this season will be West Brom, Cardiff, Stoke and Brentford.

It is bad news at the bottom, however, for Birmingham, Hull and Sheffield Wednesday - who are predicted to finish in the relegation zone.

Readers had the opportunity to either up vote for a team they thought would finish higher up the league, or down vote a team they thought should be lower down.

And here is how you believe the Championship table will look by the end of the season...