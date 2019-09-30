Nathan Jones: Stoke City manager expects decision on his future

Nathan Jones' side host Huddersfield on Tuesday night

Stoke manager Nathan Jones expects a decision to be made regarding his future at the club, following their winless start in the Championship.

Stoke are currently bottom of the Sky Bet Championship with just two points from their opening nine games after a 3-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Jones arrived in Stoke in January after guiding Luton to promotion from League Two, and subsequently to the top of the League One table, however he is aware that if results do not pick up his position is in jeopardy.

2:13 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Nottingham Forest Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Nottingham Forest

Jones said: "If results don't improve, I fully expect a decision to be made on my future. I fully expect it and I have no argument about it, absolutely not.

"If I'm honest, if this wasn't such the club that it was, and has the owners it has, I would've been gone a while ago because my results haven't been good enough and I know that.

"I'm under no illusions, just as I knew in my previous job I was not untouchable, but, I was in a very secure position because my win rate was 55 per cent and we'd been promoted and we'd changed everything about it.

"We've changed a lot here but we haven't got results and that's the be-all and end-all. So trust me, I fully expect if I don't get results in the next few games that a decision will be made on my future."

Stoke have picked up just two points from their opening nine games in the Championship

The Potters face a crucial test against fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield are the only other team in the league without a win and have already sacked their manager Jan Siewert to bring in Danny Cowley from Lincoln, yet Jones insists he will not walk away from the situation at the bet365 Stadium.

He said: "I don't want to walk away from it because I feel this will turn, whether it's with me or with someone else, because there's a group there that are talented - they can do something.

"If errors are stopped and you just have a normal game for once, we will win a normal game. And we'll win more normal games than we'll lose them.

"It's just when extraordinary circumstances happen, that's when it's out of our control. So, no, I don't want to do that.

"I have regular conversations with the owners and if they turn round and say to me, 'look, it's not working' then not a problem because ultimately they have given me patience, they have given me backing, they know what I've done around the place, but it's a results business."

Stoke's bottom-of-the-table clash with Huddersfield on Tuesday is available to view on the Sky Sports Football Red Button, along with all the other midweek Championship fixtures.