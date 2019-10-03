Nathan Jones: Stoke manager vows to fight for success

Nathan Jones believes one league win could spark a comeback

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones insists he will fight to succeed at the club, despite not recording a win in their first 10 Championship games this season.

The Welshman arrived from Luton in January after winning promotion from League Two, before guiding the Hatters to the top of League One.

However, Jones has won just four of his 34 games in charge of the Potters and they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield on Tuesday night, leaving them three points adrift at the bottom.

1:44 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town. Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Huddersfield Town.

Despite their winless start to the campaign, Jones insists he will try to succeed at the club.

He said on Thursday: "After the game on Tuesday there was a lot of emotion and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I didn't want to come out and say the same things that I already have.

"I speak to the owners all the time and they are fantastic. They know the work I do and I'm a fighter. I have spoken to them this morning. I know they are fully behind me and want me to succeed. I just have to repay that faith.

"I'm a strong, hard-working manager and front things up. For however long I am here I will do that. Get that first win and it would be a step in the right direction."

Stoke are rock bottom of the Championship and without a win in 10 matches this season

Stoke have a tough test on Saturday when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to face league-leaders Swansea.

Jones remains positive about his side's chances against the Welsh team and believes his players are good enough to get out of the current situation.

He added: "We always set out to win games. We will try and find ways to be creative at the weekend but also be wary of what Swansea City offer.

"If I felt that the players weren't with me I wouldn't be sat here today. I know they are. Some are going through a tough time at the moment, however I don't think there is a lack of work-rate.

"Everyone has to step up regardless of the manager. We have to start now. Nothing is massively wrong, it's just margins.

"My job isn't to worry about myself but to get results. I have to lead as a manager. I don't shirk responsibility and I am up for the fight. I don't want to give up here because I believe we can turn it around. I know the owners' patience won't last forever though."