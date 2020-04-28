Frank Nouble understands decision not to renew his Colchester United contract but worries for his family

2:01 Frank Nouble says he understands Colchester's decision to not renew his contract but worries how his family will be affected Frank Nouble says he understands Colchester's decision to not renew his contract but worries how his family will be affected

Two weeks ago, Colchester United striker Frank Nouble received a phone call from his manager John McGreal.

Within seconds he had a "sinking feeling".

Nouble was told his contract would not be renewed in the summer.

On Monday, the club officially announced the news. Nouble, along with Luke Prosser, Ryan Jackson and Brandon Comley, would not be retained.

Colchester were having to make big and difficult calls as the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic began to hit.

"The chairman has got to make a decision to keep the club afloat," said the former Chelsea and West Ham striker.

"But I think some people have the perception that footballers will be fine and you will find a new club or you should have loads of money. But in the lower Leagues, players rely on the pay cheque to survive during the month. For me that was the main hit.

Nouble is one of four first-team regulars who will leave Colchester

"My little one is enrolled into a new school in the area and in my mind we were going to be here. Now I have to tell her Daddy is going to have to move. But for footballing reasons, I totally get the decision."

The decision means no club after June 30 for Nouble.

"I've been a free agent a few times," he says.

"If I'm by myself or with my partner, I could maybe stay in a hotel for a couple of weeks. But now we've got a family, there is so much more to think about.

"In that respect, it's difficult but it's a minor issue in the world and I've got to find the best way to help my family and myself."

Yet things looked altogether different as recently as two months ago. Pre-pandemic, Colchester had every intention of extending Nouble's contract.

"Yeah. All the talks were positive," he reveals. "We had so many games and we were just focused on that.

Nouble started his career with Chelsea and has played for West Ham

"We were hoping to get promoted and then we can sit down and talk contracts. They spoke to me on numerous occasions about renewing and said they wanted me here for a few more years and then for this to happen is a massive hit.

"But I won't be the only player in this position."

Nouble says he's gutted to be leaving Colchester and has nothing but good things to say about the club and the fans.

"Two years I've been there and I've felt such a bond with them," he added.

Now it's time for a new, albeit uncertain, chapter.

"My phone is on all the time waiting for a call or a text," he said. "And when it comes, I will be ready."

Despite the setback, Nouble has full belief in his ability. Now he's waiting for a club to feel the same.