Coronavirus: Leyton Orient chief says cancelling League Two would be 'knee-jerk reaction'

The EFL has told its member clubs to prepare for the season to be completed in 56 days behind closed doors

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin thinks cancelling the remainder of the League Two season would be a "knee-jerk reaction".

Football League clubs are scheduled to hold a conference call on Tuesday and plans for the resolution of the season are expected to be discussed, with some reports suggesting some League Two clubs are ready to end the campaign.

That would lead to big financial implications, with the complete loss of matchday income while costs continue to rise.

Despite that, Orient are not one of the League Two clubs desperate to bring the season to an end.

"It is not something we as a club would support at the moment," Macklin said.

"For me a decision on that doesn't need to be made at this stage and the financial repercussions of the games not taking place.

"Potential legal challenges have got to be at the forefront of the mind and right now our focus is looking at scenarios and not making a potential knee-jerk decision.

"I don't think a decision on calling the season off needs to be made at this moment.

"For us, we're not going to go up, we're not going to go down this season, for other clubs it could have a bigger impact and no doubt they will have a louder voice one way or the other."

Macklin accepted that playing behind closed doors adds a big financial worry, but says clubs can make some money through their iFollow streaming platforms.

"It's a concern as it is for every club, but we would rather be playing games that we can use our streaming platform for rather than play no football at all," he added.

"But that is very much with the caveat that it is safe and responsible and morally the right thing to be doing at the moment and we are nowhere near that stage.

"I get that some clubs might want to cancel because there are obviously costs ongoing with the season at a pause mode, but the league will make that decision in consultation with the member clubs and hopefully a unanimous decision will be made.

"But I don't think one needs to be made in the near future."