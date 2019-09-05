Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri has six-game ban upheld

Fernando Forestieri will be unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday's next six matches

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has failed in his appeal to overturn a six-game FA ban for using "abusive" language in a friendly match against Mansfield.

Forestieri was found to have used "abusive and/or insulting" words which constituted an "aggravated breach" as they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race" in the match on July 24, 2018.

Mansfield defender Krystian Pearce claimed he heard racist remarks during the game at Mansfield's One Call Stadium but Forestieri went to trial at Mansfield Magistrates' Court and was found not guilty of racially abusing Pearce in March.

However, the FA deemed there was enough evidence to charge Forestieri with breaching FA Rule E3(2) and in June he was banned for six matches, fined £25,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

Forestieri appealed against the decision but The FA have upheld the ban, which will begin with immediate effect.

The suspension rules him out of upcoming Championship games against Huddersfield, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Hull and Wigan, while he will also miss the Carabao Cup second-round tie against Everton on September 24.

Sheffield Wednesday say they are "extremely disappointed" with the decision of The FA's Appeal Board.

A club statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday acknowledge the decision of the regulatory appeal panel.

"We further acknowledge that Fernando Forestieri will be unavailable for the next six first-team fixtures.

"The club and the player are extremely disappointed with the findings of the commission when Fernando was acquitted regarding the same incident in a court of law earlier this year."