Cardiff boss Neil Warnock keen to take Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu on loan in January

Ethan Ampadu has featured for Chelsea under former boss Antonio Conte but not Maurizio Sarri

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock plans to talk to Chelsea about taking Wales teenager Ethan Ampadu on loan in January.

Warnock's side travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, and confirmed he is keen on signing the 18-year-old in the next transfer window.

Ampadu has not featured for Chelsea this season but impressed for Wales against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark during the international break, earning a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-1 Nations League win over the Irish.

"I think they should loan us him and I could help him as well," said Warnock. "He doesn't look out of place and what I like about him is that he is so confident.

"He plays the game simple. He will have to quicken up a little bit when he gets higher up because he will get caught but that's the whole object of playing games.

"When you play with the type of players he has to play with it does help for his education."

Ampadu joined Chelsea from Exeter in the summer of 2017 aged just 16 and made seven first-team appearances under former manager Antonio Conte but is yet to feature under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

"These young lads nowadays have no fear, so I think the next logical thing is if you are not going to play him then give him games on loan," added Warnock.

"The big clubs want the ready-made player and can just pay £50m for someone, but these kids need to be playing."

Warnock will hope to have better luck in his dealings with Chelsea than he did with Tammy Abraham, a player he was keen to take on loan before the player eventually joined Aston Villa.

He spoke to Chelsea in the summer and asked to be kept in contact over Abraham, but the England striker instead moved to Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

"I talked to Eddie Newton, who is in charge of their loan deals. I was told I'd be kept in touch and unfortunately I wasn't," he said.

"I thought the least you should get at this level is a telephone call. I wanted Tammy, I thought he could spearhead our challenge and fit the way we play, but it wasn't to be and now Villa have got the rewards of him.

"The only thing I can think of [as to why the move didn't happen] is that our deadline was two or three weeks earlier and [Chelsea] might have been thinking of using him in their own squad.

"But surely playing for him 20 to 30 times in the Premier League would have improved him - no disrespect to the Championship - I thought it would have been a no-brainer?"