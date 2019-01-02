Tottenham should play at Wembley for remainder of season, says Neil Warnock

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock believes Tottenham should be made to play at Wembley for the rest of the season to stop their relegation rivals having any potential unfair advantage.

Tottenham have played home games at Wembley as the opening of their new stadium continues to be met with delays, with the club expected to issue another update on a possible opening date in the first week of January.

Warnock, whose side were beaten by Spurs at Wembley earlier this season and at home on Saturday, believes the Premier League should make Spurs play at the national stadium until the end of the season to prevent their opponents having any advantage if facing Spurs as they settle into their new stadium.

"The league should enforce they play at Wembley for the rest of the season," said Warnock.

"There shouldn't be any chance of an advantage for our opponents. It's not our fault - we should have been playing at the new stadium ourselves.

"I think they should step in now and rather than six or seven weeks, they should make it until the end of the season now and enforce it now."

Cardiff's 3-0 defeat against Spurs left them 16th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation places, ahead of their next league fixture against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

It was announced in November that Tottenham have agreed a "contingency" plan to play the rest of this season's home games at Wembley if their new stadium continues to face delays.